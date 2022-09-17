×
September 17, 2022

S.S. Daley RTW Spring 2023

The designer laid out a garden set, and conscripted actors to read wrenching love letters.

Runway at S.S. Daley RTW Spring 2023 on September 17, 2022 in London Giovanni Giannoni for WWD

Keeping his promise to offer “more of an experience than just a catwalk” for his spring show, British menswear designer Steven Stokey-Daley laid out a garden set, conscripted actors to read the fraught love letters between Vita Sackville-West and Violet Keppel, and drew bunny whiskers on models’ faces, some of whom also toted weathered pitchforks or wicker baskets of farm-fresh eggs.

The 2022 winner of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers could not have anticipated the death of Queen Elizabeth II roughly a week before his show, but that compelled him to add a funereal segment at the outset, his young mourners dressed in white shirts with outsized collars and big black pants, each holding a lit candle.

While the designer hinted at conflicted views about the monarchy backstage – his upstart label views the British class system through a queer lens – he allowed “she meant so much to people.”

The show’s narrative hinged on “that theme of forbidden love,” including the lore about Sackville-West dressing as a man during their clandestine rendezvous with Keppel in France so they could pass as a couple.

Male and female models of various sizes strolled out in big, wide-wale corduroy pants and crisp camp shirts, among clothing archetypes that work across gender.

And while the relationship between Sackville-West and Keppel sadly ended, Stokey-Daley turned out mostly cheerful and summery fare: balloon-sleeve blouses; linen suits edged in white stitching; calico shirts fronted with vintage seed packages, and big trench coats trailing ribbons, or printed with a rabbit.

The clothes weren’t always flattering, but had a unique charm, and rich back story. Stokey-Daley noted that he cranked up his use of deadstock materials, including vintage commemorative tea towels. One eagle-eyed editor spotted one from 1977, the Silver Jubilee of Elizabeth II. “My nan used to have one in her kitchen and she used to cross off the calendar with a biro ” he related.

S.S Daley RTW Spring 2023
S.S Daley RTW Spring 2023
S.S Daley RTW Spring 2023
