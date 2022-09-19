×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: September 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Portrait and the Passing of Her Favorite Necklace to Catherine, Princess of Wales

Fashion

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Wear British Designers to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral With Sentimental Jewelry

Business

CEO Talks: Adrian Cheng Is Bringing ‘Cultural Retail’ to China

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

The brand debuted its first womenswear offering.

View Gallery 33 Photos
View Gallery 33 Photos
Runway at Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023 on September 18, 2022 in London Giovanni Giannoni for WWD

Stefan Cooke and his life and work partner Jake Burt, have built a menswear label that blurs lines around gender, history and social class. Now the creative duo have taken on womenswear.

“We’ve been planning it for actually quite a long time and it felt right to do it. We wanted it to be really succinct, but also really tactile….It’s really amazing to actually do dressmaking. It’s more limitless and dynamic,” Cooke said backstage.

They didn’t just make the men’s leather bombers and denim jackets two sizes smaller and call it a day. There were tactile dresses and tops decorated with ribbons and cheerleading skirts that are more bodycon than the brand’s signature pleated miniskirts for men. Emma Corrin would look great in these looks.

The concept of the collection is still about how they can turn something worthless for most, but of high sentimental value into an expensive fashion statement. The duo has done so before with family heirlooms, and vintage pieces they found in thrift stores.

For example, the clear sequins seen on T-shirts and crop tops were inspired by an old T-shirt with the words “foam party” on it. Burt got it from eBay for one pound. He left it in a box and he didn’t open it until they were moving the studio to Tottenham Hale.

Meanwhile, acid-washed denim pieces — where jackets and long skirts were made by stitching jeans side seams together to create a protective armour effect — were arguably the strongest new looks Cooke and Burt offered this season.

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Stefan Cooke RTW Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad