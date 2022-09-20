Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Canadian Chinese fashion designer Susan Fang made a splash with her London Fashion Week runway debut.

Her spring 2023 showcase at the Marshall Street swimming pool in Central London exuded hopeful and joyous emotions, as models in dreamy and colorful hand-knotted organza dresses walked on pontoons, surrounded by giant inflated flower-bomb installations covered with water marble patterns.

“There are a lot of feelings of restriction and anger. I hope this strong emotion can be used for love and it’s much harder sometimes to let go of our aggression and seek harmony at upsetting times,” Fang said during the preview.

She also offered date-night-ready miniskirts and ruffle denim jackets in marble prints, which she narrowed down from the hundreds that Fang and her mother developed together to a dozen. There were also beautiful 3D bags with intricate floral ornaments and a glowy gradient hue.

Fang was originally given the slot to close LFW on Tuesday, which wasn’t considered a good spot as most press and buyers would have left London and headed to Milan. But since Queen Elizabeth II passed away and caused a slew of rearrangements to respect her funeral on Monday, Fang benefited.

“I consulted with my Chinese fortune teller before the show, and she told me that Tuesday is a good day for me. So I stick to it. Now I am feeling lucky that I don’t have to change my plan so last minute,” Fang said.