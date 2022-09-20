×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Britain Bids Farewell to Queen Elizabeth II – at Westminster Abbey, in the Streets and Parks of London, and at Windsor

Business

Moncler Celebrates 70th Anniversary

Business

Ralph Lauren Accelerates, Sets Strategic Plan to Build on ‘Fortress Foundation’

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

The designer made a splash with her London Fashion Week runway debut with dreamy hand-knotted organza dresses and mouth-watering 3D printed bags.

View Gallery 21 Photos
View Gallery 21 Photos
Ruanway at Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023 on 20 September 2022 in London

Canadian Chinese fashion designer Susan Fang made a splash with her London Fashion Week runway debut.

Her spring 2023 showcase at the Marshall Street swimming pool in Central London exuded hopeful and joyous emotions, as models in dreamy and colorful hand-knotted organza dresses walked on pontoons, surrounded by giant inflated flower-bomb installations covered with water marble patterns.

“There are a lot of feelings of restriction and anger. I hope this strong emotion can be used for love and it’s much harder sometimes to let go of our aggression and seek harmony at upsetting times,” Fang said during the preview.

She also offered date-night-ready miniskirts and ruffle denim jackets in marble prints, which she narrowed down from the hundreds that Fang and her mother developed together to a dozen. There were also beautiful 3D bags with intricate floral ornaments and a glowy gradient hue.

Fang was originally given the slot to close LFW on Tuesday, which wasn’t considered a good spot as most press and buyers would have left London and headed to Milan. But since Queen Elizabeth II passed away and caused a slew of rearrangements to respect her funeral on Monday, Fang benefited.

“I consulted with my Chinese fortune teller before the show, and she told me that Tuesday is a good day for me. So I stick to it. Now I am feeling lucky that I don’t have to change my plan so last minute,” Fang said.

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad