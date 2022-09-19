Yuhan Wang RTW Spring 2023

People always say uniforms have a certain sexual attraction, and Yuhan Wang aims to prove the point.

With her spring 2023 collection, the London-based Chinese designer referenced classic aviator uniforms, offering jodhpur trousers and military jackets in her signature floral devore fabric. She also made retro floral aviator hats with silk organza and leather.

She was originally inspired by flying goddesses commonly seen on the wall painting at China’s Longmen Grottoes, but as her research continued she shifted her focus to three female pioneering aviators: Lee Ya-Ching, the first Chinese woman to be granted a civil aviation license; Hazel Ying Lee, an American pilot who served during World War II, and Amelia Earhart, who was the first female pilot to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

“They are mainly depicted as female spirits,” Wang said. ”But in real life, we lose sight of the sparks of female aviators who displayed remarkable talent and bravery. I really want to make a collection to celebrate women’s independence, persistence, courage and coolness under pressure.”

And so she did. The collection focused on the human side of female pilots who, while adventurers, also enjoy looking beautiful and feeling comfortable with showing their skins. There were a lot of Victorian-esque sexy bra tops, skirts and ruched dresses in sheer floral fabrics, with a hint of military references.

Another standout on the runway was a cute airplane bag. It was a tribute to Earhart’s model Lockheed Vega 5B.