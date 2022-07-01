×
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 1, 2022

Giambattista Valli Reflects on a Decade in Haute Couture

Iris van Herpen on Couture, the Metaverse and Making Dresses From Algae

Botter Wins 2022 ANDAM Fashion Award

Alanui RTW Spring 2023

Inspired by an oasis in the Californian desert, Carlotta Oddi delivered a beautifully executed and mood-boosting collection, which also marked Alanui’s serious foray into accessories.

Alanui RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Alanui

Season after season, Alanui has been adding pieces to its cool puzzle, rapidly moving from a brand focused on a single product (a high-end belted cardigan with a boho-chic vibe) to a complete offering of ready-to-wear, accessories, mini-me, pet and home lines.

For spring, the company run by siblings Carlotta and Nicolò Oddi marked another decisive step in its growth by introducing its first bag style, which nods to its knitwear expertise through a handmade, seamless structure made of interwoven leather tubulars or mixing leather with raffia. The tote bag came with matching mules, also making for the first footwear Alanui launched under its banner solely after having experimented with various collaborations through the years, from Sebago to Moon Boot.

These accessories were newsy additions to an appealing apparel collection injected with a lively and lighthearted vibe. In sync with her usual escapist approach, this season Carlotta Oddi envisioned an oasis in the Californian desert, intended both “as a physical place and an idyllic haven for mental peace and serenity.”

Both the women’s and men’s ranges featured natural landscapes depicted on intarsia knits; motifs of palm trees, hibiscus, parrots and monkeys appearing on cardigans and cardicoats; bold patchworks of Alanui’s signature Icon and bandana patterns adding a maximalist twist to crewnecks, wrap skirts and Bermuda shorts.

Womenswear also experimented with fancy tie-dye effects elevated with feathers; pool-ready terrycloth separates and summery crochet pieces, ranging from sexy spaghetti-strap dresses to colorful bikinis. In menswear, highlights included cardi-bomber jackets as well as laid-back Baja sweaters and baggy pants.

Both genders had their extra dose of playfulness with pieces embroidered with international lucky charms and a fun capsule collection with Looney Tunes depicting the characters of Tweety and Bugs Bunny on the brand’s luxe cardigans.

The result was univocal, too: a beautifully executed, carefree and mood-boosting collection proving there’s an actual richness of themes and techniques behind the niche brand.

