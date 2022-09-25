Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2023

Andrea Pompilio had a domestic feeling running through his spring lineup, his thoughts about togetherness and family translating into an obsession for old-school undergarments.

Shying away from the ubiquitous sensual trend, he offered lingerie as the only flourish to an otherwise minimalist collection. Open-weave knits were crafted into strapless, nude-looking midi frocks, rib knits were worked into V-neck short dresses with incorporated bras and girdles added an off-kilter touch to tomboyish windowpane blazers. A charming scarf dress resulted from the layering of chiffon panels tied together by ribbons knotted at the shoulders.

Men, too, sported a bed-to-street look donning knitted sets and elongated shirts reminiscent of grandpa’s nightgowns. Elsewhere fitted blazers were paired with rib-knit shorts while anoraks and workwear suits were raw-hemmed and fade-washed.

Juggling between his own brand’s studio and the Onitsuka Tiger show location (he’s also the Japanese label’s creative director), the designer said this collection was all “about emotion and a return to beautiful things, well made.” It only lacked some newness.