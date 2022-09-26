Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

Anna Yang’s spring show was a lengthy, fiftysomething-look affair, with slight variations on the same silhouettes — ‘90s denim on denim, scalloped-hemmed oversize tailoring and sci-fi-looking architectural frocks.

This season the Chinese designer once again couldn’t travel due to pandemic restrictions. She may be feeling more pressured in such circumstances, her repetitive looks aimed at ensuring her fashion codes come across loudly.

Press notes cited British director Nic Stacey’s documentary “The Secret Life of Chaos” centered on fractals, which Yang incorporated into her designs.

Psychedelic-printed frocks had body-hugging bottoms and strong shoulders, while vice versa second-skin halter cropped tops were paired with flared denim pants and off-kilter skirts. Pantsuits with puffy shoulders mingled with bandeau tops with pockets and hardware as if they were perfecto jackets.

Criss cross denim on denim sets — a bodice and flared jeans — nodded to Y2K style, a youth’s favorite. Cool boxy and elongated blazers and balaclava turtlenecks were dotted in Swarovski crystals (the Swiss company has had a handful of collaborations on the Milan runways this season).

Yang’s signature experimental pieces included a Space Age-y hoop skirt and top; spiked- and scalloped-hemmed sleeved frocks, and the closing look, a lopsided gown that resembled architect Frank O. Gehry’s tower for the Luma museum in Arles, France. They were meme-worthy.