×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: September 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Balmain and Estée Lauder Cos. Ink Beauty License

Fashion

Bottega Veneta RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Moncler Celebrates 70th Anniversary With Grand Performance in Milan

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

Anna Yang offered a mix of ‘90s denim on denim, oversize tailoring and sci-fi-looking architectural frocks.

View Gallery 54 Photos
View Gallery 54 Photos
Annakiki RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Annakiki

Anna Yang’s spring show was a lengthy, fiftysomething-look affair, with slight variations on the same silhouettes — ‘90s denim on denim, scalloped-hemmed oversize tailoring and sci-fi-looking architectural frocks.

This season the Chinese designer once again couldn’t travel due to pandemic restrictions. She may be feeling more pressured in such circumstances, her repetitive looks aimed at ensuring her fashion codes come across loudly.

Press notes cited British director Nic Stacey’s documentary “The Secret Life of Chaos” centered on fractals, which Yang incorporated into her designs.

Psychedelic-printed frocks had body-hugging bottoms and strong shoulders, while vice versa second-skin halter cropped tops were paired with flared denim pants and off-kilter skirts. Pantsuits with puffy shoulders mingled with bandeau tops with pockets and hardware as if they were perfecto jackets.

Criss cross denim on denim sets — a bodice and flared jeans — nodded to Y2K style, a youth’s favorite. Cool boxy and elongated blazers and balaclava turtlenecks were dotted in Swarovski crystals (the Swiss company has had a handful of collaborations on the Milan runways this season).

Yang’s signature experimental pieces included a Space Age-y hoop skirt and top; spiked- and scalloped-hemmed sleeved frocks, and the closing look, a lopsided gown that resembled architect Frank O. Gehry’s tower for the Luma museum in Arles, France. They were meme-worthy.

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Annakiki RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad