Arthur Arbesser RTW Spring 2023

This crafty lineup was inspired by homeware, including the tiny stool-cum-chair collection Arbesser debuted this year.

The domestic environment sounds passé as a theme now that social life is back, yet for Arthur Arbesser, intimacy is a feeling to treasure and craft an approach to expand.

He is a multi-hyphenate creative, training his pencil on costume design for operas (Giochino Rossini’s “L’Italiana in Algeri,” coming up next year) and design pieces, the latter displayed with his spring creations unveiled at a gallery space.

A striped stool-cum-chair on show, part of the furniture he debuted last June, had a mid-century flair, rebooted for the Millennial generation. It mingled nicely with clothing – a tight edit of a few looks.

“Small things that we know that we will sell,” is how he described them. “We wanted to have fun again, be lighthearted, like children doing stuff… it’s a moment of joy that we wanted to have,” he said.

His instinctual use of prints resulted in drawings of flowers a toddler might come up with, placed on jacquard cropped knits paired with polka dot midi skirts. Bias-placed stripes injected a modernist spin to shirtdresses and ruffled skirts, apparently haphazard brushstrokes conjured meadow views and bouquet-evoking motifs. Many were inspired by homeware, including the Swarovski beaded collars reminiscent of ‘80s wooden upholstery.

Arbesser said he found new motivation in craft after his enthusiasm for fashion had started to wane – something one couldn’t sense from this joyful range.

