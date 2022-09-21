×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Filippo Grazioli on Light and Transparencies at Missoni

Business

Milan Fashion Week Kicks Off as Italy Faces Elections and Higher Costs, but Executives Praise Industry’s Resilience

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

At Brunello Cucinelli, knitwear is embroidered and treated to such an extent that it becomes a couture piece.

View Gallery 42 Photos
View Gallery 42 Photos
Brunello Cucinelli RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

Thirty-three hours for a knitted vest? Yes, if said vest is by Brunello Cucinelli, where knitwear becomes something else entirely, embroidered and treated to such an extent that it becomes a couture piece.

In the courtyard of Cucinelli’s expansive showroom and headquarters in Milan, crochet tops sparkled with sequins under the still strong September sun here and weightless silk tops were lit up by shiny and stylized floral or marine patterns. Mesh, knitted pants added a sensual, yet easy touch to the collection.

Lace effects delivered sophisticated transparencies, but there were also some intriguing rustic, 3D textures. The sartorial precision of Cucinelli’s sharp blazers was offset by an informal, bohemian touch and the brand’s exquisite manual craftsmanship, which, as such, made each garment unique.

Light played a key role in the spring collection, reflected thanks to the sequins or the metallic yarns and the shiny fabrics on an earthy palette of browns, from sand to cream.

After the pandemic, there is a renewed desire to explore, believes Cucinelli, and this collection responded to this need to be outdoors — or at elegant evening events since the clothes would not look out of place for an aperitif on a Capri terrace. Cucinelli spun feminine and masculine tension by juxtaposing cargo pants or a shorts, vest and jacket combo to long, fluid satin skirts, for example. Both looked Cucinelli through and through.

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Brunello Cucinelli Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad