Friday's Digital Daily: September 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Prada RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Max Mara Spring 2023

Fashion

YZY Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Releases Part Two

Colville RTW Spring 2023

Designers Lucinda Chambers and Molly Molloy always take a 360-degree approach, so the colorful, printed clothes were only part of the story this season.

Original abstract prints, including intense “tornado” swirls and paintbrush stripes, spilled all over this cool collection that was filled with easy dresses, and the brand’s signature plays on volume.

Lucinda Chambers and Molly Molloy always take a 360-degree approach, so the clothes are only part of the story. This season, they added more homeware; collaborated with female artisans from Madagascar on the colorful woven bags, and worked with an Italian designer on the arty statement jewelry.

Their clothing is always considered and easy to wear. Top pieces included a slim, printed maxidress with a high waist, pinned at the cleavage, and draped jersey styles in a palette of jewel tones. The duo also continued to recycle. Last season, they tore apart old down jackets and gave them a new life, and this season it was all about the T-shirt.

They worked with piles of them, lopping off the sleeves and creating new, and more dramatic, looks. A bright yellow cotton shirt that quite possibly spent its life on a playground, or a middle school soccer pitch, now has curving, black, couture-like sleeves following the duo’s efforts.

Chambers described it all as “easy, breezy,” including the jewelry, which was meant to look homemade, such as necklaces pieced together from glass beads discovered on the beach, or lightweight, sculptural earrings adorned with tiny, sparkly little objects.

The two are also doing a roaring business in Murano glass vases, rugs, stools and tables, and have added metal candlesticks to their home offer, which is now carried by Bergdorf Goodman. They’re also off to the U.S. this fall, with trunk shows at stores including ByGeorge in Austin, Texas.

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

