×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Bottega Veneta RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Ferragamo RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Trussardi RTW Spring 2023

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

The designer brightened up a rainy morning with a romantic collection that was packed with fluttery fabrics, and lots of sparkle.

View Gallery 50 Photos
View Gallery 50 Photos
Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Ermanno Scervino

The sky was murky on Saturday morning and it was pouring with rain but then, as soon as Ermanno Scervino sent out his first look, there was light. It came as skinny, sparkly pinstripes on a dove gray suit; the twinkling sequins on a fisherman knit, and reflected off the surfaces of cool satin cargo pants, and short A-line trench coats.

When there wasn’t light, there was lightness, in the form of a diaphanous off-the-shoulder dress that could have been on loan from the three graces in Botticelli’s “Primavera.” Ditto for the ruffle blouses in white or powder blue; the fluttery ribbons and rosettes adorning slip dresses, or the swirly embroideries on a sheer minidress that was worn with a pink woolly cap.

Grounding all those floaty pieces were cotton or satin trenches, and leather or suede coats decorated with 3-D fabric embellishment resembling passementerie. The tailoring was terrific, too. In addition to the sparkly pinstripes, there were suits with a faded camouflage pattern, some of them slicked with sequins.

Scervino is known for his quality and craftsmanship, and while some seasons he can overdo it with too much embellishment, flash or flesh on show, this time he got it just right.

Following the show, which unfurled in the stately, but chilly, cloisters of a palazzo near Brera, Scervino said his aim was to deliver “elegance, modernity and simplicity.” That may sound generic, but it’s no easy task in these days of Insta-competition, and the battle for share of voice, and he delivered.

Collection Gallery 50 Photos
Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023
Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023
Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023
View Gallery

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Ermanno Scervino RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad