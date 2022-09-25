Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2023

For its presentation in a Milanese historic courtyard, the Fabiana Filippi brand invited 100 women to each pick their own look, pulling pieces from the brand’s spring collection and freely mixing them.

Some opted for frayed denim pieces, others for the brand’s signature knitwear. Many sported outerwear options such as safari jackets, while a group roaming around the location in popping fuchsia dresses and suits was hard to miss.

“This speaks for the easiness with which these pieces can be worn, depending on occasions and personal mood. This is the strength of Fabiana Filippi and the base of its evolution,” said co-chief executive officer Mario Filippi Coccetta, looking around him.

The company has recently tweaked its logo and revamped its brand identity, but Filippi Coccetta underscored that product remains the main route to strategic growth. The collection proved it by addressing different needs, spanning from a crochet frock that was ready to be packed for a summer vacation to an asymmetric pleated skirt to be worn on a more formal occasion.

Denim was also a big element of the collection, rendered in different washes and fits that ranged from classic five-pockets to miniskirts and cropped jackets.

To further boost its offering, the brand partnered with Sansovino 6 founder and knitwear master Edward Buchanan to develop a capsule collection. To be launched next month, the joint effort was previewed at Fabiana Filippi’s new flagship in Milan, which is designed by architect Patricia Urquiola.

“We really enjoyed this first experiment because it originated from a very simple exercise, that is to cross-pollinate the world of Fabiana Filippi and its codes with complete creative freedom,” said the co-CEO, revealing that he plans to replicate the format. “But that same freedom we ensure to creatives, we want to retain it for ourselves, too, by being free to launch capsule collections outside the constraints of any schedule, whenever we feel like it, in a spontaneous way.”