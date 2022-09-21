×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Filippo Grazioli on Light and Transparencies at Missoni

Business

Milan Fashion Week Kicks Off as Italy Faces Elections and Higher Costs, but Executives Praise Industry’s Resilience

Fashion

How Act N.1’s Galib Gassanoff and Luca Lin Gear Up for a Valentino-endorsed Show

Fendi RTW Spring 2023

Kim Jones turned out a young, sprightly collection full of zesty color and sporty shapes.

View Gallery 66 Photos
View Gallery 66 Photos
Fendi RTW Spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Silvia Venturini Fendi, with her uniform of shirt jackets, pants and heirloom jewelry, is the picture of “functional utility alongside femininity.”

Those four words sum up how Kim Jones characterizes his exploration at Fendi, and the core of the spring collection, his youngest and sprightliest effort yet for the Roman house, full of zesty colors, sexy shapes and a keen sense of fun.

The British designer has always said the women in his inner circle are his touchstones and sounding boards at Fendi, headlined by Venturini Fendi and her daughter Defina Delettrez Fendi, also his chief creative accomplices. And the initial feedback suggests the cargo pants are a hit.

Done up in satin and with the same double-F hardware found on the Baguette bag, whose 25th anniversary Jones just marked at a blowout show in New York with Marc Jacobs as his co-conspirator, these pants are likely to be seen on many off-duty models next season. Ditto the rubber platform shoes in quirky colors like mint — and the Rolls-Royce of jeans jackets, in closely cropped shearling and irresistible in camel.

The late Karl Lagerfeld, who designed Fendi’s fur and ready-to-wear for more than 50 years, is another guiding light for Jones, who homed in on the German designer’s collections from 1996 to 2002. He reprised a floral print and a logo from those years, and its overall spirit of “minimalist ease and pop-infused eclecticism,” according to the press notes.

“We go back and we look at everything — and then I pull out the things that I think are relevant,” Jones explained backstage before the show, explaining that he added in the vivid pinks, blues and greens afterwards to spice up the house’s base palette of neutrals.

While the shapes were pared down, the materials were not. Cue tabard-simple tops and dresses made of intricately woven leather, and T-shirt dresses and tops knitted from recycled mink.

Jones also had a strong feeling for satin this season, employed for sinuous dresses, skirts and apron-like appendages, but also as the lining for nip-waisted jackets and pencil skirts so meticulously finished they can be worn inside-out.

Obi-style belts threaded through the notched waists of coats and jackets looked a bit tricky, but signaled that Jones is starting to introduce elements from Fendi’s couture runway.

The designer also reached back to 1994 and brought back a leather version of a paper Fendi shopping bag, adding a chunky chain to give it a 2023 touch.

Collection Gallery 66 Photos
Fendi RTW Spring 2023
Fendi RTW Spring 2023
Fendi RTW Spring 2023
View Gallery

Most of the other bags were small, including a more rigid, architectural version of the Peekaboo and a minuscule version of the Fendi First, Jones’ first “It” bag, slung on a necklace and able to hold perhaps a few Tic Tacs.

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

Hot Summer Bags

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Fendi Took a Sporty Turn for

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad