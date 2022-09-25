×
Ferrari RTW Spring 2023

Creative director Rocco Iannone is evolving the brand's collections with his own aesthetic design, which feels increasingly assured.

Ferrari RTW Spring 2023 Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD

A Ferrari car may be a dream for many, but creative director Rocco Iannone is also interested in the fulfillment of dreams that are connected to the idea of freedom, to the achievement of one’s goals, following one’s passion — just like the founder of the brand did, said the designer ahead of his spring show for the brand.

In fact, Iannone this season chose the renovated Teatro Lirico in Milan as the stage for his spring Ferrari collection as a symbolic place that “narrates the dream.” To start the show, he projected a short film, “The Dream of Dreamers,” stemming from the creative conversation he had with the Italian-Canadian photographer and director Floria Sigismondi.

Under the watchful eye of Ferrari chairman John Elkann, chief executive officer Benedetto Vigna, and member of the board Delphine Arnault, Iannone paraded a cohesive collection, which mixed precise tailoring with sportswear of the high-end, high-quality kind.

“Tailoring, workwear and racing coexist in the same collection, expressing the different souls of Ferrari,” said Iannone, who paraded two models donning the racing suits worn by the brand’s Formula 1 drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz — also watching the show. These were translated in luxury satin or soft leather jumpsuits in Rosso Le Mans or Giallo Modena.

At the same time, Iannone also introduced beautiful couture-like satin jackets and skirts with stitched embroideries made from a selection of tiny screws and bolts. These are the same ones used in the assembly of engines and in this case they were sewn together with shiny stones. Fabulous, and an example of the exquisite made in Italy craftsmanship. Sequins also lit up a series of slipdresses.

Inspired by his summer vacation in Los Angeles, Iannone revisited classic denim by using an ozone-based illuminating process, delivering a camouflage print of stylized California palm trees. The graphic motifs ranged from the visual impact of camouflage to original brush-effect dyes.

Pop shirts were worn over darted trousers and a tailored blazer over a knitted cardigan. A shirtdress was paired with a man’s jacket, and a napa leather waistcoat was worn as a dress or as a waistcoat. Jacquard cargo pants were made with recycled nylon and cotton was all organic, noted the designer.

Denisa Palsha
June Ambrose
Domenico Acerenza and Nicoletta Cerrone
Iannone is definitely evolving the brand with his own aesthetic design and it feels increasingly assured. He pays tribute to the brand with references that make the collection unequivocally Ferrari, but is also breaking free from the label’s codes and experimenting more — clearly having fun with his work. This season the Ferrari fashion engine roared.

