Genny RTW Spring 2023

Genny’s creative director Sara Cavazza Facchini was in her element for spring, as sensual dressing is still a trend this season. She has always conjured a statuesque ideal of femininity oftentimes injected with provocative twists.

Inspired by the Los Angeles art scene and chill atmospheres, she had a zingy palette of popsicle hues and captivating neons worked into a day-to-night wardrobe befitting her clientele of socialites and digital personalities sitting front row in cocktail feathery frocks and high-heels on Thursday morning.

They chatted and expressed praise as models strutted down the open-air runway donning leather-looking minidresses with a shimmering finish and cutouts, as well as a few numbers made of strips, which looked borderline Space Age fashion, ditto for top and short sets, here combined in micro jumpsuits.

Elsewhere the designer managed to strike a balance between her innate exuberance and gentler silhouettes, as in tweed robe coats with subtle lurex threads, sequined trenchcoats looking like cascading water on the body, frisky knitted sets trimmed in fringes and silk cargo pants, their only redundant element being the crystal decorations on the side seams and pockets.

As the finale approached, Cavazza Facchini paraded column-like gowns with high-slits, rhinestone bodices and cutouts revealing hips and shoulders and bellies. She certainly homed in on sensuality, but the result was not always flattering.