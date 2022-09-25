Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

A warm breeze from the east blew through this ethereal collection, with models practically floating down the runway of Giorgio Armani’s basement theater in his via Borgonuovo palazzo.

The invitation to the show, with its gold-embossed bamboo poles, was a giveaway: this collection was all about sunny climes — and languid luxury. Armani’s ladies could have been strolling by the sea in Phuket or touring a temple in Goa swathed in gossamer shawls, sarong styles or long, billowy shirts layered over loose trousers that gathered around the ankle.

Models didn’t walk barefoot inside the palazzo, but with all the breezy — and sometimes beachy — silhouettes, they could easily have done. Instead, they wore sneakers — some covered in iridescent fabric — and flat sandals and shoes.

The beautiful collection took in many of the spring season’s trends, Armani style.

With Europe’s designers still pondering how to dress customers for their post-lockdown lifestyles, they’ve been turning to everyday glamour, and eveningwear, for day. They’ve been doing full-on sequins paired with sneakers; diaphanous fairy princess fabrics and biker boots, and beading and embellishment that in the past would only have adorned special occasion clothing.

As always, Armani did things his own way, showering his classic jackets with sequins; adding silvery embroidery or abstract prints in the shape of spiral flowers. Dresses seemed to levitate: one long gray style was light as a puff of smoke, while a Grecian one-shouldered style should fit right into the wardrobes of Armani’s down-to-earth goddesses. The show was an oasis of calm and the perfect serene ending to a hectic fashion week.