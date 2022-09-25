×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Bottega Veneta RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Ferragamo RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Bally RTW Spring 2023

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

Armani ran with the season's trends, showering his classic jackets with sequins, and conjuring dresses as light as puffs of smoke.

View Gallery 56 Photos
View Gallery 56 Photos
Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

A warm breeze from the east blew through this ethereal collection, with models practically floating down the runway of Giorgio Armani’s basement theater in his via Borgonuovo palazzo.

The invitation to the show, with its gold-embossed bamboo poles, was a giveaway: this collection was all about sunny climes — and languid luxury. Armani’s ladies could have been strolling by the sea in Phuket or touring a temple in Goa swathed in gossamer shawls, sarong styles or long, billowy shirts layered over loose trousers that gathered around the ankle.

Models didn’t walk barefoot inside the palazzo, but with all the breezy — and sometimes beachy — silhouettes, they could easily have done. Instead, they wore sneakers — some covered in iridescent fabric — and flat sandals and shoes.

The beautiful collection took in many of the spring season’s trends, Armani style.  

With Europe’s designers still pondering how to dress customers for their post-lockdown lifestyles, they’ve been turning to everyday glamour, and eveningwear, for day. They’ve been doing full-on sequins paired with sneakers; diaphanous fairy princess fabrics and biker boots, and beading and embellishment that in the past would only have adorned special occasion clothing.

As always, Armani did things his own way, showering his classic jackets with sequins; adding silvery embroidery or abstract prints in the shape of spiral flowers. Dresses seemed to levitate: one long gray style was light as a puff of smoke, while a Grecian one-shouldered style should fit right into the wardrobes of Armani’s down-to-earth goddesses. The show was an oasis of calm and the perfect serene ending to a hectic fashion week.

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad