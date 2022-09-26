×
Monday's Digital Daily: September 26, 2022

Beauty

Herno RTW Spring 2023

Herno is a master at delivering top outerwear and did not disappoint with this collection.

Herno’s collection for spring evoked adventurous explorations. The Urban Pink Safari series of puffer vests in a camel palette were jazzed up by fuchsia details and jungle prints.

Herno is a master at delivering top outerwear and did not disappoint with this collection. Cue a cropped vest and a bomber jacket in shiny lacquer-effect nylon featuring bold details such as grosgrain macro drawstrings, elastic knit profiles in contrasting colors and macro zips.

The brand’s signature A-shape was presented in waterproof raw cotton gabardine, with detachable ultralight nylon and details in contrasting colors — essential and functional.

The bomber jackets were shown also in a techno-paper fabric, a legacy of the ’90s.

There was a beautiful double oversized shirt jacket and a cotton crew-neck jumper with a spray-effect jacquard inlay.

