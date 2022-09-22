Kiton RTW Spring 2023

Kiton is steadily building its womenswear division under the lead of Maria Giovanna Paone, and her spring collection was one of her best yet, assured and well-rounded.

The brand’s signature jacket, vest and trousers combo and the shirtdress — among Kiton’s bestsellers — were developed in precious fabrics, the softest cashmere and silk, and jazzed up by graphic or floral prints exclusive to Kiton in a new range of sparkling colors, from emerald green to yellow, fuchsia and turquoise. The Calla pattern was an abstract reinterpretation of the flower and sat beautifully next to the newly revisited Tiger pattern.

Paone revisited a Sangallo lace from Kiton’s shirt factory archives in a linen and silk voile on shorts and shirts, or on a long trapezoid-shaped dress in a dark brown shade — a surprising hue for summer, she noted, but which is performing very well.

This season, Paone introduced Kiton’s Terrace capsule, a selection of swimsuits and caftans presented with leather and raffia baskets. Outside the Via Pontaccio headquarters in Milan, she created a garden, developing the same patterns of the collection on brightly colored pillows and ceramics from Vietri, not far from Kiton’s Neapolitan headquarters. Kiton’s luxury quota was not toned down as these pieces could easily help create the right atmosphere whether in Capri, Monte Carlo or the Hamptons.