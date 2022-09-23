×
The Loro Piana woman embarked on a Grand Tour for spring, packing uber-luxury pieces that stood out for their relaxed silhouettes and tactile quality.

Loro Piana RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Loro Piana

Loro Piana embarked on a Grand Tour for spring 2023. Inspired by different destinations in Italy — ranging from Tuscany to Portofino, from Apulia to the Aeolian Islands — the brand infused its signature understated luxe in a sophisticated collection that could fit different landscapes and weather conditions.

Presented at the new Cipriani Hotel in Milan — an appropriate location considering the seasonal muse on the move — the lineup charmed with its sense of ease, relaxed silhouettes and research on fabric, which made the tactile quality really stand out.

Shearling blousons, bouclé ponchos and coats, cashmere blazers worn with roomy trousers, were effortlessly chic and had a cozy feel. Moving to warmer temperatures, linen took center stage with its many blends and weaves, from light gauges to tweed, donning a different effect for suits, pocketed shirts and wide pants cuffed at the hem.

An outdoorsy intrusion was given by anoraks nodding to the nautical world, to wear over terrycloth blazer jackets, while breezy caftans exuded a more feminine appeal.

With its timeless elegance, the collection proved that simplicity and comfort are the ultimate luxury at any latitude.

Loro Piana RTW Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

