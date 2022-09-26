Luisa Spagnoli RTW Spring 2023

Nicoletta Spagnoli had young divas off-duty in mind and envisioned them aboard yachts off the French Riviera or strolling down the streets of Capri, nonchalantly polished.

There was a lot to choose from for summer gateways such as linen strapless gowns with meandering embroideries, ruffled voluminous skirts and A-line frocks with maxi colorful stripes evoking beach parasols and leotards layered under linen blazers in case of a sudden summer breeze. Lurex threads added a shiny spin to sandy-toned shirtdresses and spaghetti frocks were nighttime appropriate.

Separate sets of knitted crop tops, miniskirts and matching shawls, all trimmed in fringes and similar woven outfits with pants were the collection’s hero pieces. They were offered in a range of popsicle-inspired colors, at least one for each weekday.

It was a clear invitation for her front-row seated clients to enter her flagships and only say which color they preferred.