Marco Rambaldi RTW Spring 2023 

Ahead of Italy’s general elections on Sunday, Donatella Versace and Pierpaolo Piccioli took to Instagram urging their followers to vote and to bear in mind how important it is to keep fighting for civil rights.

So too did Marco Rambaldi backstage at his show: “It’s the only tool we have to change the world for better. I join their call, hoping the youngest will vote,” he said.

Whether fashion should make political statements is a long-running topic of conversation, but what Rambaldi keeps doing has more of a sociological undercurrent.

His depiction of the world, free of stereotypes, gender norms and forward-leaning, feels authentic and so, too, does his fashion.

Models of all genders, sexes and shapes are his life and fashion crew, and they walked on the runway arranged around a pond in a city park — water being one of the designer’s seasonal themes for its representation of rebirth.

Crocheted slouchy tops paired with flared, second-skin pants and bathrobe cloth minidresses with drawings of red lips looked casually put together as if coming out of a granny’s closet — with a sugary boost for all their mouth-watering candy colors.

The designer’s DIY approach was out in force for knitwear pieces, his forte, including crocheted slipdresses and flared pants embellished with floral patches or barely there heart-shaped tops. A vintage postcard print appeared on leggings, high-slit skirts and trucker jackets.

It hard to say what was female- or male-intended.

Rambaldi’s greatest skill is to provide pop-tinged gear with a deeper meaning. Cue this season’s cherub prints. “They are born with no gender attached to them and in our ideal and ideological society, that’s how it should be,” he said of angels.

After all, Rambaldi’s work is about representation rather than fashion.