Thursday's Digital Daily: September 22, 2022

Max Mara Spring 2023

Max Mara paid homage to the timeless Riviera style of Renée Perle with its spring 2023 collection.

Max Mara RTW Spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

When a women’s style remains compelling almost 100 years later, isn’t it giving short shrift to call her a muse? Ian Griffiths, creative director of Max Mara, posed that question backstage before parading a fine collection modeled after the timeless Riviera style of Renée Perle, the lover and frequent subject of French photographer Jacques Henri Lartigue.

Images of her by Lartigue were pinned to Griffiths’ mood board, and he faithfully recreated her floppy sun hats, long and flaring skirts, sailor pants and halter-neck tops with all the finesse and refinement of which Max Mara is capable.

While it didn’t make for a very exciting show — Simon Porte Jacquemus has a lock on gobsmacking South of France fashion spectacles — the clothes were approachable, expensive-looking and drenched in good taste.

Griffiths opened his display with meaty, natural-colored linen, carving it into roomy blazers, narrow skirts and sleeveless coats. Trenchcoats in papery leather were tossed over black bandeau tops, and a faded French worker jacket over a midi skirt.

Platform sandals, swimmer caps and big straw bags heightened this sleek, grown-up vision of Mediterranean chic.

Many designers have been referencing the ‘30s this year. Griffiths described that time as a “melting pot of culture and ideas every summer,” when the likes of Pablo Picasso and F. Scott Fitzgerald would rub shoulders.

He preferred to cast light on the creative contributions, and legendary style, of the women in that milieu: Dora Maar, Zelda Fitzgerald, Josephine Baker and Bronislava Nijinska, to name a few. The press notes also pointed out that Perle painted hundreds of naif self portraits: “They were dismissed as daubs by the art historians, but arguably they point to a remarkable creative talent — her oeuvre was her image.

Backstage at Max Mara RTW Spring 2023
“She is a woman of style who found an expression for modernism in the way that she dressed, which strikes a chord nearly 100 years later, and is still absolutely modern,” Griffiths asserted.

No argument there.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

