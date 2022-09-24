×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Bottega Veneta RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Ferragamo RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Trussardi RTW Spring 2023

MSGM RTW Spring 2023

A riff on bridal garb, the collection was serendipitously apt for the times.

View Gallery 31 Photos
View Gallery 31 Photos
Backstage at MSGM RTW Spring 2023 Vanni Bassetti/WWD

With Italian elections taking place Sunday, this Milan Fashion Week showed that designers are eager to speak their minds. Donatella Versace and Pierpaolo Piccioli did it via Instagram posts, and up-and-comer Marco Rambaldi and activist-creative Stella Jean, too, showing on the runway what progressive Italy looks like.

Massimo Giorgetti addressed the subject backstage at his Saturday show. How could he not? The vocal, stance-taking Instagram and TikTok generation are his clients, rushing to get one of his slogan-bearing T-shirts whenever one drops.

Pinned on the season’s mood board were images from François Truffaut’s “The Bride Wore Black” and Uma Thurman in Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill,” as well as Milla Jovovich wearing a bridal veil and flower crown.

Was he launching a noir-tinged bridal range? Not really. His original intention, a witty and humorous take on bridal garb, turned out as a serendipitously apt parade the day before the polls, the likely win by the nationalist-leaning coalition seen as a retrograde step for the country.

“I like that this theme of marriage, freedom, love, togetherness coincided with today,” Giorgetti said. “I don’t want to campaign, but tomorrow let’s all try to keep love, unity, climate [action] and the earth intact,” he said, tackling subjects of political debate. 

Still, MSGM is about fun and lighthearted fashion, which is also much needed in tough times.

No black-veiled spouses here, but Lolitas sporting see-through, neon-tinged, brief-revealing tulle skirts riffing on wedding gowns’ petticoats. Delicate lace, another wedding-inspired collection fetish, was worked into skin-baring tops, skintight leggings and catsuits with frills and ruches and appeared as a print on slipdresses.

Beauty Gallery 19 Photos
Backstage at MSGM RTW Spring 2023
Backstage at MSGM RTW Spring 2023
Backstage at MSGM RTW Spring 2023
View Gallery

He was more in his element with short stretch frocks sinuously wrapped and knotted around the body, girlish smock ruffled dresses or boxy white blazers sprouting crystals and wedding bands. 

They were fun, but lacked Giorgetti’s usual knack for sensing what’s trending on the streets and turning it into retail-ready fashion — joyous and cheerful.

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Bridalwear Inspired MSGM's RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad