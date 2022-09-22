Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2023

×
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 22, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Giuliano Calza on What to Expect From GCDS, Starting With Its Spring 2023 Show

Fendi RTW Spring 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Parfums Christian Dior Hosting Dance Performance in Versailles

Andrea Pompilio offered a casualwear collection of elevated basics, taking the brand toward new territory.

To provide a sportswear giant like Asics with fashion cred and inject every collection with newness and consistency is no easy feat, especially playing in the Milan league.

Yet Andrea Pompilio is slowly but steadily leaving his mark on Asics-owned Onitsuka Tiger by pushing its sportswear vocabulary toward new territories.

Depending on the season, he’s embraced different directions to make sure there’s more than performance gear and streetwear to buy into.

Casualwear was his spring destination, a word, he insisted backstage, that needs rehabilitation. After nodding to ‘90s minimalism and the Japanese fashion masters for fall, here he offered an unfussy lineup for the first time entirely Made in Japan, mostly playing with blacks and whites, and repurposing nothing more than basics, but under an elevated lens.

Track pants could easily be mistaken for tailored bottoms worn with cape-like silk georgette tops, while field vests in shimmering nylon were the fill-up-as-you-need alternative to summery blazers. Short sets were turned into hooded anoraks with rolled-up sleeves and front-pocketed Bermuda shorts.

And what was not to love about a plain T-shirt and pant combo? They were cool and cut loose, made for males and females alike. Ditto for A-line duster coats and yellow short tunics layered under boxing robes spelling the brand’s logo across the back.

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

