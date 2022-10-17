×
Monday's Digital Daily: October 17, 2022

Business

CEO Talks: Alexis Nasard on Swarovski Representing Joy and Self-expression

Fashion

LVMH Opens Doors, Returns With Record Crowds

Eye

Fresh Talent Attracts Attention at London’s Frieze Art Fair

Palm Angels RTW Spring 2023

Francesco Ragazzi had his youth travel eastward to Miami, the city of anything-can-happen.

Palm Angels RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Palm Angels

Francesco Ragazzi’s obsession for Stateside youth cultures has made an eastbound leap for spring: his boys and girls trading their California-dreaming skater lives for a sweetened “Miami Vice” off-duty attitude.

Presented via look book imagery, he titled the Palm Angels collection “Welcome to Miami,” the city of anything-can-happen, neon signs and a sleazy past — all attributes the designer is charmed by and tried to embed in a redux of Palm Angels’ youth-minded garb, stripping off only a few of the most obvious flashy references.

Cue candy-hued boxy tailoring with strong lapels and pristine trenchcoats, a ‘90s-inflected tribute to Miami’s hedonism in Technicolor shades from the previous decade.

Workwear denim pants punctuated the lineup — boasting star prints or shiny surfaces — paired with ‘80s-style denim or leather biker jackets. They mingled with palms, hibiscuses, and shark prints galore, on shirtdresses, ankle-cropped pants, camp shirts and scuba-looking leotards.

A series of vintage photos drawn from the Getty Images archive — think diners flashing neon signs, offshore yachts decked in the American flag, cash and a scared-to-death face — appeared on flimsy slipdresses and workwear suits.

They were part of a collaboration between the brand and the photo agency — hence the watermark printed at the hems. They heightened Ragazzi’s youth-brimming trip to the Magic City.

