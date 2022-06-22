×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 21, 2022

Plan C RTW Spring 2023

Carolina Castiglioni’s intriguing mix of utility, quirkiness and sporty accents resulted in a chic collection of pragmatic daywear.

Plan C RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Plan C

Those inclined to embrace uniform dressing should pay attention to Carolina Castiglioni’s brand Plan C. In a world that is reconsidering its consumption patterns and questioning how to buy less but better, Castiglioni offers plenty of solutions with her sophisticated collections.

For spring 2023, her intriguing mix of utility, sporty accents and quirkiness resulted in a chic lineup of pragmatic daywear. The essential lines of graphic vests and mannish suits telegraphed rigor and straightforwardness; viscose cycling pants and tops injected an athletic spirit and a touch of edge when peaking under skirts and see-through dresses, while couture-like plissé silhouettes, floral prints and cascades of maxi sequins imbued a feminine energy.

Many pieces came with snap buttons and detachable parts, handing customization power to the wearer, as seen in heavy cotton dresses and trenchcoats with leather details, slipdresses with adjustable straps or in sculptural frocks with removable collars, which instantly elevated or pared down their appearance.

Wardrobe essentials also included paneled Bermuda shorts that looked like miniskirts; featherlight utility outerwear in papery nylon or parachute-like fabric rendered in charming hues of mint, pastel yellow or emerald green; asymmetric cotton pieces and an organza anorak splashed in different flower patterns, including a pigment print that had a rubbery texture.

A playful touch was added by the brand’s signature pouches with naïve motifs, which this season were hanging from a leather crossbody strap, almost nodding to a bracelet with lucky charms. But with such a solid, covetable collection Castiglioni doesn’t need one.

