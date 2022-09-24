×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer Attend Prada Show

Fashion

Fall 2022’s 10 Essential Trends

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

A crafty feeling ran through this covetable collection of wardrobe staples.

View Gallery 36 Photos
View Gallery 36 Photos
Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Karl Templer has made it his ambition to deliver pulled-together and polished garb that exudes confidence and a sense of calm.

Backstage, Ports 1961’s artistic director said his search for beauty started from men’s patterns and pieces and yielded a soft-edged, breezy wardrobe with a nonchalant flair.

“It’s [about] classicism and playing on the codes of taste,” he said.

Cue the opening look, Julia Nobis in a fluid and statuesque wide-legged pantsuit, followed by a strapless duchesse short-sleeved dress exuding the laid-back attitude of a cotton T-shirt.

He embedded a few crafty spins and except for the shabby-looking, make-do-and-mend knit cardigan and skirt sets made of layered panels of former vests, they made for the most interesting pieces.

Templer inventively manipulated stripes and checks, the former of different sizes and applied to cotton pajama sets with chiffon back panels and handkerchief dresses, the latter rendered in superb knits made of cable knit strips weaved like origami.

“The starting point was very architectural and then it was very simplified… it’s the idea of someone quite handsome and confident,” he said.

This was a covetable and smart collection, with the right dose of creativity elevating wardrobe tropes.

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad