Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Filippo Grazioli on Light and Transparencies at Missoni

Business

Milan Fashion Week Kicks Off as Italy Faces Elections and Higher Costs, but Executives Praise Industry’s Resilience

Quira Spring 2023

Tailoring is Veronica Leoni's obsession, but it's more Japanese in feel than Italian.

View Gallery 27 Photos
View Gallery 27 Photos
Quira RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Quira

“As personal as possible” is how Veronica Leoni approaches her Quira brand, which shuns trends — and easy categorization.

She displayed her third collection on mannequins stood in a row on a narrow island of what looked like whipped cream, inviting visitors to see the front and back of looks, and feel the fabrics.

While tailoring is Leoni’s obsession — it has more in common with Japan than Italy — she flirts with dressmaking and sculptural knits, too, always favoring voluptuous, oversize shapes and generous swaths of fabrics.

She offers a multifaceted, eclectic view on femininity, often hinged on masculine garments — jackets, shirts, coats — done up in a new proportion, or with an arty flourish. She worked with bows this season, but not in obvious ways, working the shape into patterns.

One can detect her obsession with each garment, letting the fabric and shape speak, whether it’s an austere coat, a gossamer sweater, or a crinkled duchesse cocktail dress. “I really like playing with archetypes and I really push it,” she said. “I can see the pattern of things in my head.”

While she still moonlights at Moncler, Leoni said she’s leaning into Quira and relishing the feedback she gets from the 25 retailers she’s partnered with so far. Among bestsellers from her debut spring 2022 collection was a duster coat and she was thrilled at the prospect of having Quira displayed in windows of Andreas Murkudis in Berlin soon.

