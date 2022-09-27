Ramzen RTW Spring 2023

Ramzen is enamored with old school glam, and it showed plenty for spring.

The Italy-based brand designed by Abdul Al-Romaizan returned to the Milan catwalk via a video presentation with models caressed by a summer breeze on the coasts of Apulia.

The southern Italian region overlooking the Mediterranean Sea — which is rapidly rising in popularity among international visitors — inspired the collection’s myriad nuances of blue and subtle floral prints.

Flowing chiffon gowns with poet sleeves and waist-cinching drawstrings printed with lush greeneries were juxtaposed with frocks with cutouts or skin-revealing lace insets, a subtle take on the ubiquitous sensual dressing trend.

They mingled with daywear, less impactful but still befitting Ramzen’s vacationing clientele, including a vaguely ‘50s-style skirt suit offered in cream leather and emerald green tweed with raw hems.

Playing on a muted palette of dusty blue, sage and earthy tones, menswear included relaxed tailored suits and off-duty garb, such as a standout knit polo shirt with matching shorts.