Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 27, 2022

Ramzen RTW Spring 2023

The collection took cues from the summer lifestyle along the coasts of the Mediterranean Sea.

Ramzen RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Ramzen

Ramzen is enamored with old school glam, and it showed plenty for spring.

The Italy-based brand designed by Abdul Al-Romaizan returned to the Milan catwalk via a video presentation with models caressed by a summer breeze on the coasts of Apulia.

The southern Italian region overlooking the Mediterranean Sea — which is rapidly rising in popularity among international visitors — inspired the collection’s myriad nuances of blue and subtle floral prints.

Flowing chiffon gowns with poet sleeves and waist-cinching drawstrings printed with lush greeneries were juxtaposed with frocks with cutouts or skin-revealing lace insets, a subtle take on the ubiquitous sensual dressing trend.

They mingled with daywear, less impactful but still befitting Ramzen’s vacationing clientele, including a vaguely ‘50s-style skirt suit offered in cream leather and emerald green tweed with raw hems.

Playing on a muted palette of dusty blue, sage and earthy tones, menswear included relaxed tailored suits and off-duty garb, such as a standout knit polo shirt with matching shorts.

