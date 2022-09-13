×
3.1 Phillip Lim RTW Spring 2023

Phillip Lim continued to evolve the off-duty uniform for everyday wardrobing, starting by looking at denim as a textile rather than just a category.

3.1 Phillip Lim RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of 3.1 Phillip Lim

For spring, Phillip Lim continued to evolve the off-duty uniform for everyday wardrobing, starting by looking at denim as a textile rather than just a category.

“We’re wanting to really push the fun more — push the denim, the spaces and the categories you’d wear denim with the softness, colors, vibrancy,” he explained during an appointment in his Great Jones Street store, adding his resort collection’s ‘90s mentality also came into the fold. “Our version of grunge — slightly, but not so literally. It’s really the amalgamation of the ‘90s and 2000s, now — but also, what does New York mean to us right now.”

Lim successfully recontextualized denim with his signature feminine, romantic utility spin. Acid-washed pineapple- and periwinkle-hued and all-white denim dressing came in the form of a combination lace slip dress; a tie-front trapeze tank with mid-length half-circle skirt; sweatpant-style pants with updated trucker jackets; paperbag-waist pants and Muay Thai boxer shorts; slouchy utility jackets, and padded pillow slides.

His palette expanded into other optimistic, elegant but youthful hues such as bright blue — striped crochet knits that dissolved into fringe — baby yellow, peach and green, à la spray-painted “watermelon” striped little pop camp shirts, while prints and waved design details were pulled from gestural Art Nouveau prints. For instance, the designer’s pleated dresses with fan collar and corset panel with 100 percent recycled fabric asymmetric patching or a boxy utility shirt with waved lace inserts.

From relaxed suiting — an unconstructed linen blazer that fits like a cardigan with ‘40s-style pants — and novelty knitwear to new prism totes (offered in three sizes in mesh, canvas and colorful strips of repurposed archive leather), Lim’s fashions were ones to function in fashionably.

Case in point? His new mesh skeleton shopper — or market bag, which the designer had been wear testing. “It holds, literally, bikinis to beer. You can do anything with it, even in the rain — it’s just indestructible.” What more could one need come summertime?

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

