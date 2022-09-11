×
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

New York Men’s Day Brings Emerging Brands to the Forefront

Fashion

Balenciaga’s Demna on Fame, Fearlessness, Fresh Talent

Fashion

They Are Wearing: NYFW Street Style

Alice + Olivia RTW Spring 2023

Welcome to the "House of Alice + Olivia."

View Gallery 24 Photos
View Gallery 24 Photos
Alice + Olivia RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Alice + Olivia

On Saturday evening, Stacey Bendet welcomed guests into the “House of Alice + Olivia.”

Inspired by the stream of consciousness of “her clothes inspiring interiors, and her interiors inspiring clothes” while redoing her apartment, the designer staged her spring collection presentation with vignettes designed to resemble “Wonderland”-esque rooms within a home, complete with “ladies of the house” donning fashions to match — a true head-to-toe, or floor-to-ceiling, look.

The look: A meld of maximalist glamour, playful whimsy and signature girlish flare.

Quote of note: “The dining room feels like a ballgown party; a living room — which is a bit Wonderland-y — is made entirely out of denim and we’re putting all the denim looks in there; there’s a crazy-cool photo-frame room that’s about Pop Art with everyone in bright colors; the bar — I wanted her to feel like the madame of the house in glamorous, lingerie-feeling gowns with martini glasses; our bedroom is covered in printed florals and covered in cakes — I wanted the tulle looks to feel like confections. This is our parlor, we actually took all the floral prints in the dresses for the room,” the designer explained of the setup.

Key pieces: A voluminous organza floral skirt with matching mesh T-shirt; playful suiting ranging from a denim rendition to colorful satin and vegan leather layers (like a bright blue trench and cropped tailored blazers); loads of girlish frocks including casual tulle-covered T-shirt dresses, “cupcake” minis, painstakingly embellished cocktail shakers, and bright-hued, fluid maxis and embroidered lace satin slipdresses; cropped rugby polos; crystal-embellished corset tops; fringe-hemmed jeans, and vegan leather trucker hats.

The takeaway: Bendet’s happy collection offered a bit of something for everyone, with dramatic flourish and bright-hued glamour throughout.

