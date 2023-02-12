×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: February 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Runway

Eckhaus Latta RTW Fall 2023

Beauty

Rihanna’s Best Beauty Looks Over The Years

Fashion

Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Fall 2023

Area RTW Spring 2023

Piotrek Panszczyk upped the ante on handcraft with sculptural pieces inspired by fabulous fruits "and their sometimes loaded history."

View Gallery 33 Photos
View Gallery 33 Photos
Area RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Area

It was 2 p.m. on a Saturday at a venue in the shadow of the United Nations, of all places, and the crystal bra tops, HotPants and minidresses were out in full force.

Piotrek Panszczyk and Beckett Fogg’s Area has become a buzzy show all right. The brand is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and it’s going global. Blackpink’s Lisa has been wearing it on tour (“I didn’t even have to do custom, she bought it all,” Panszczyk said), opening up the Asian market, and the Middle East is picking it up, too, adding to a roster of retail accounts in the U.S., including Nordstrom and Fwrd, as well as e-comm players like Mytheresa and Matchesfashion.

With last season’s runway, Panszczyk pushed beyond crystal decoration into more conceptual fashion and for spring (he’s on the see-now, buy-now schedule), he upped the ante once again with handcraft on sculptural pieces inspired by fabulous fruits “and their sometimes loaded history,” he said.

“We really stretched what we are capable of and where these references come from…like how can something sophisticated and elegant but funny live in the same world?” the designer asked.

On the Area runway, apparently. Josephine Baker’s famous banana belt inspired an ombré denim 3D banana bunches bustier top and skirt finished with metal caps. Andy Warhol’s “Velvet Underground” album cover and the Guerrilla Girls’ feminist response informed a decaying banana beaded top and mini. And classical couture, with a nod to Schiaparelli perhaps, inspired conceptual yet elegant looks such as a black velvet pyramid gown resembling a banana tree.

There’s often something sinister behind Area’s collections, too, and this season it was an obsession with rot that inspired the buzzing soundtrack, fruit fly jewelry and embellishments on tuxedo dressing, and the jet black metal and crystal grape bunches on collars and in the hip swags of a denim “fruit basket” gown.

“Officially, this year is going to be 10 years, not that we’re oldies, but a lot of our clients grow with us,” the designer said of reflecting on the idea of aging. “We have a lot of women who are dentists, plastic surgeons, and we have one professor in Memphis who is bonkers, she only wears crystal dresses with lingerie underneath. It’s women who work for themselves and the way they treat their beauty and their bodies is on their own terms. Those are the women attracted to our stuff. At the end, our collections are so thematic, everyone can spin their own reality,” he said.

(Side note, it would amazing to see the Area archives in an exhibition for the anniversary.)

For those looking for something new a shade closer to reality, or maybe just something they can sit in, there were black crystal-trimmed va-va-voom gowns, scattered grape motif lace catsuits, ombré nylon dolphin shorts and windbreakers. And for just a walk on the wild side, Area has a capsule collection of feathery, jeweled shoes in collaboration with Sergio Rossi.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Area RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Area RTW Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Area RTW Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Area RTW Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Area RTW Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Area RTW Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Area RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Area RTW Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Area RTW Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Area RTW Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Area RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Area RTW Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Area RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Area RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Area RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Area RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Area RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Area RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Area RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Area RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Area RTW Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Area RTW Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Area RTW Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Area RTW Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Area RTW Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Area RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Area RTW Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Area RTW Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Area RTW Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Area RTW Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Area RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Area RTW Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Area RTW Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Area RTW Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Area RTW Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Area RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Area RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Area RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Area RTW Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Area RTW Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Area RTW Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Area RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad