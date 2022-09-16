Natori and Josie Natori RTW Spring 2023

An ode to Josie Natori’s Philippine roots and the art of Spanish culture were on the mood board for her spring collections. Think bold floral, palm leaf, coral and butterfly prints, vibrant colors (including rainbow ombre cover-ups), and a mixture of both languid silhouettes and youthful sets (suiting, corset-inspired crop tops with matching pants) with microbeads and embroideries inspired by the beauty of Boracay, El Nido and Amanpulo, Natori’s favorite tropical places in the Philippines.

Marking 46 years, Natori said this next chapter is a culmination of her signature comfort meets glam.

The Natori ready-to-wear collection includes packable, throw-on-and-go dresses, signature caftans, bralettes and other unique separates that feel versatile. New textures, inspired by Filipino craftsmanship, include guipure lace, calado open work and a luxe piña fabrication (derived from pineapple fibers and said to take three days to create one meter of fabric) — as seen in specialty tops, like a cropped blouse with Maria Clara-inspired sleeves and allover tonal floral embroideries.

“Natori is a lifestyle, whereas Josie Natori is a lot more luxe,” she said of the collections, both of which exuded optimism, femininity and a resort-minded spirit.