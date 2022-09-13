×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

WWD x FN x Beauty Inc 50 Women in Power

Eye

All the Looks From the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

Fashion

London Fashion Week Shakes Up Calendar Ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral on Sept. 19

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

Daniella Kallmeyer's spring collection centered around the idea of sitting with quiet moments through restrained silhouettes.

View Gallery 28 Photos
View Gallery 28 Photos
Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Kallmeyer

Over the summer, designer Daniella Kallmeyer renovated her Orchard Street storefront and moved her showroom and design space into a new Lower East Side space. 

Despite big changes, the designer’s spring collection centered around the idea of sitting with quiet moments through restrained silhouettes. There was plenty of strong new tailoring with sensual, easy layers for hot summer days. Kallmeyer joked it was “the balance between naked and fully tailored.”

The look: Quiet, chic sophistication.

Quote of note: “A majority of fabrics in this collection I picked while in Italy. My friend took me to a deadstock warehouse, I picked the fabrics and purchased them there and then, which is something we’d never been able to do before because we were beholden to wholesale,” the designer said.

Key pieces: A strong variety of pared-back tailoring and suiting including vests, blazers and sleek trousers; a zebra-print-inspired coat; white dresses and suiting — an alternative bridal and formalwear from her ongoing custom client orders; new halter-neck-inspired vests; laceweight cotton crochet bralettes; sensual, lightweight foil chiffon dresses.

The takeaway: For over 10 years, the designer — who said “I feel we’re a quiet dark horse of the industry, but we’re fine that way” — has been churning out collections of wearable, elevated fashions, which spring’s pared-back assortment continued to exude.

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Kallmeyer RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad