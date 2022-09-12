×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 13, 2022

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger’s Homecoming

Business

CEO Michael Buckley on True Religion’s Past, Present and Future

Fashion

Balenciaga’s Demna on Fame, Fearlessness, Fresh Talent

N. Hoolywood Spring 2023

Daisuke Obana gives his spin on classic essentials that go beyond the boundaries of time and locale.

N. Hoolywood RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of N. Hoolywood

Drawing upon elements of classic military, American vintage sportswear, and traditional Japanese craftsmanship, N. Hollywood’s designer, Daisuke Obana, continues to focus his “Compile” brand toward the contemporary landscape. Presenting a lineup rooted in classic menswear staples and classic workwear pieces, Obana’s latest effort for spring is an offering sans trend — and more like reinvented classics or, according to Obana’s philosophy of “Borderless Design,” essentials that transcend time and location.

Although they make it appear to be simple, nothing with Obana tends to be that way — after all, this season’s focus also brings back to life through smaller runs and modern technology a selection of vintage fabrics that were once only accessible in large quantities.

Always experimenting with fabrics, this season Obana offers wrinkleless, cool touch, water repellent and stretchability across outerwear and separates — cottons and seersuckers are elegantly draped creating a soft, plump and natural look.

Cargo denim with oversize and asymmetric pockets, trenches with cinched waists, and an oversize and flowy graphic Hawaiian-like printed shirts offer the N. Hollywood man an unconstrained notion of both design and fit, making it wearable for any period and by any generation.

For womenswear, draping patterns round out pieces to create freedom of movement and a unique form by giving bulging appearances to the design — though the offering can co-exist in a unisex atmosphere.

The intersection of old vs. new is not unfamiliar territory for the designer. In fact, most of his pre-pandemic collections relied on heavy storytelling infused within the garment itself. But Obana keeps reaffirming that good design can always transcend a theme.

