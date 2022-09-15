Norma Kamali RTW Spring 2023

“Business is — I don’t even understand, you would think we were selling drugs in the clothes!” Norma Kamali said during her spring collection preview, held at her new TriBeCa office space. The designer’s Diana dress and her ruched lamé and mesh “sisters” continue to be bestsellers, so Kamali whipped them up in happy shades of bubblegum pink and lime green (as well as a pretty pearl, gunmetal and neon orange). The same could be said for her machine-washable, printed styles, present for spring in an extension of cable-knit, snakeskin and her hallmark stud patterns (which hugged the body’s curves just-so from the in-depth placement process).

“There’s no crystal ball for this, but I really think in the end, we can’t control anything or what’s going on in our own world, but the only thing we can control is what we wear. It sounds superficial, and it is, but I really think about the clothes I’m doing to say, ‘I hope she’s going to have a lot of fun in this,’ because that’s all I can give her right now.”

The look: Feel-good, everyday fashions.

Quote of note: “I think a lot about price, and I realize that one of the assets we have is fit and quality. It’s a lot of work — the end result has to be that it feels good on, survives wear and should be collectible, too.”

Key pieces: A pink lamé loose blazer, worn over matching bikini and joggers; a singular pair of blue jeans with little “date top” (a cropped, bandeau spin on her Walter dress); ultra-lightweight quilted jackets and a utility jumpsuit; one-and-done catsuits and feminine jumpsuits; bias-cut gowns; a great “pickleball” dress with built-in shorts; plenty of great ruched and draped dresses; easy tailored layers; retro swim and cover-ups.

The takeaway: Kamali’s collection pushed optimism to the forefront of her easy-to-wear, flattering styles.