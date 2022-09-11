×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

New York Men’s Day Brings Emerging Brands to the Forefront

Fashion

Balenciaga’s Demna on Fame, Fearlessness, Fresh Talent

Eye

Kate! Christy! Kim! The Fendi Front Row was as A-List as it Gets

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

"What’s the point of having a position that I have — whatever little that is — if I can’t show the world there are different versions of beauty through clothes and people?”

View Gallery 35 Photos
View Gallery 35 Photos
Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023 Rodin Banica/WWD

“Spring 2023 is a celebration of people who are often unseen but monitored, watched, scrutinized,” Prabal Gurung said backstage about his spring collection show. “In this trying time — a slightly dystopian time, I think — hope and optimism was not enough, the vigilance, alertness is more. Where I found this refuge was when I went with my nephew to Brooklyn to a rave.…I had a feeling in my gut — if I’m ever in a doubt about the world, hope is in the youth. It’s a celebration of the colorful.”

The designer was inspired by the exuberant, inclusive party-going crowd, “in full regalia celebrating,” and boldly tapped into rave culture to celebrate “the misfits” or, rather, individually through a cast of “characters” clad in tulle, sequins, revealing sheer layers, feathers, bright, bold colors and hallucinogenic florals. The designer played into juxtapositions, noting the couture-like 3D draped flower on an acid-washed denim skirt and the undone sensibility of his lineup, displayed through shoulder-baring, drapey blouses, low-slung, sheer suiting with boudoir accents, and his show-closing layered tulle gowns. These were looks made to turn heads — but the overall lineup felt more like eccentric costumes due to latex gloves, stockings and neon strappy sandals. 

While the collection lacked his signature, streamlined take on power dressing, Gurung’s messaging was unwavering. “What’s the point of having a position that I have — whatever little that is — if I can’t show the world there are different versions of beauty through clothes and people?” the designer questioned.

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad