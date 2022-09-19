×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: September 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Portrait and the Passing of Her Favorite Necklace to Catherine, Princess of Wales

Fashion

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Wear British Designers to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral With Sentimental Jewelry

Business

CEO Talks: Adrian Cheng Is Bringing ‘Cultural Retail’ to China

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

Rosetta Getty tapped photographer Kristie Muller to collaborate for her latest collection.

View Gallery 22 Photos
View Gallery 22 Photos
Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Rosetta Getty

As always, artist collaborations are central to Rosetta Getty. For spring, Getty tapped Kristie Muller — a photographer known for blurring the line between reality and manipulation — creating a short film that inspired the presentation of the collection itself. “Kristie’s unconventional photography aesthetic permeated into how we are presenting the collection,” Getty explained at a preview, influencing not only the garments but also the marketing, producing images that will be “wild” postings around New York City and a film that will play on TikTok and outside Getty’s TriBeCa studio.

This sense of duality also was visible through the collection with subtle contrasts, soft tailoring — a core category for the brand — mixed with fluid silhouettes with wrapping and binding details, slipdresses and the addition of more color. “It feels fresh, and we are mixing it in interesting ways,” Getty said of her newfound interest in brighter hues. Case in point: a yellow maillot swimsuit with twist detail or a neon-ish green loose suit jacket over wide-legged pant and bra top.

Getty and her team zero in on fabrications, bringing back a Neoprene fabric that resonated last season, now in a sweetheart neckline top, a piece that can easily go from day to night. Like many designers, Getty wants her pieces to enliven a wardrobe with a few ways of styling it; for example, a jacket with ties that can be worn a few ways, or one of her languid slipdresses.

Accessories are straightforward, with an updated take on her platform sandal in black or white. She paired it with gold chains and thick hoops, all pieces that complement the ease of her ready to wear.

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head to Toe: Transitioning your wardrobe

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad