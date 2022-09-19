Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2023

As always, artist collaborations are central to Rosetta Getty. For spring, Getty tapped Kristie Muller — a photographer known for blurring the line between reality and manipulation — creating a short film that inspired the presentation of the collection itself. “Kristie’s unconventional photography aesthetic permeated into how we are presenting the collection,” Getty explained at a preview, influencing not only the garments but also the marketing, producing images that will be “wild” postings around New York City and a film that will play on TikTok and outside Getty’s TriBeCa studio.

This sense of duality also was visible through the collection with subtle contrasts, soft tailoring — a core category for the brand — mixed with fluid silhouettes with wrapping and binding details, slipdresses and the addition of more color. “It feels fresh, and we are mixing it in interesting ways,” Getty said of her newfound interest in brighter hues. Case in point: a yellow maillot swimsuit with twist detail or a neon-ish green loose suit jacket over wide-legged pant and bra top.

Getty and her team zero in on fabrications, bringing back a Neoprene fabric that resonated last season, now in a sweetheart neckline top, a piece that can easily go from day to night. Like many designers, Getty wants her pieces to enliven a wardrobe with a few ways of styling it; for example, a jacket with ties that can be worn a few ways, or one of her languid slipdresses.

Accessories are straightforward, with an updated take on her platform sandal in black or white. She paired it with gold chains and thick hoops, all pieces that complement the ease of her ready to wear.