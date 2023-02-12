×
Sergio Hudson RTW Spring 2023

Clothes should be fun and Hudson aims to deliver that with his collection 11.

Sergio Hudson RTW Spring 2023 George Chinsee/WWD

Sergio Hudson looked to artist Jason Naylor as inspiration for his collection 11, spring offering. The designer had been in a tough spot personally, and the positive affirmation of Naylor’s colorful graffiti mural art helped focus Hudson’s spirit. “He had a piece that said, ‘believe, you got this’ and I really needed to see it that day,” Hudson explained backstage before his show, saying he knew he’d base a collection on it one day.

Hudson’s runway was an instant injection of joy, with bright highlighter neon suiting opening the show, right in line with Naylor’s work. “Fashion was fun,” Hudson said with a wide smile, referencing additional inspirations: Karl Lagerfeld at Chanel in the ‘90’s and one Fran Fine, Fran Drescher’s character from her TV sitcom “The Nanny.”

Orange miniskirts, color-blocked slipdresses, youthful dresses with cutouts and a host of new takes on tailored clothing — a core category to Hudson’s collections seen on a mix of high-profile celebrities this past year — made for an impactful and empowering lineup that focused on bright, youthful and enjoyable clothing. The cadre of models looked like like real life Barbies stomping the runway in high ponytails as CeCe Peniston’s “Finally,” the classic ‘90’s banger, played.

There also were cute baby tee shirts with a brand first — a Sergio Hudson logo. The same colorful print played well on a mix of colorful silk blouses and skirts that glided down the runway.

Fun may seem simple, but it’s an important trend often left out of the cerebral designer types, but centered in Hudson’s joyful work, and it resonates. “One thing about the Sergio Hudson girl,” he said, “she wants to have fun.”

Need proof? Many guests, including Kimora Lee Simmons, were bopping to the music doing something rarely seen at a fashion show: smiling.

