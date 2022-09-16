×
Friday's Digital Daily: September 16, 2022

Fashion

The Show Must Go On: Harris Reed Injects Drama and Glamour Into a City in Mourning

Fashion

Four Days of Fashion, and a Funeral

Fashion

Retailers Say Skin Is in for Spring ’23

Staud RTW Spring 2023

Sarah Staudinger offered pragmatic dressing with personality for the spring season.

Staud RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Staud

“Our spring collection is about self-discovery and her finding her inner glow. It centers around the idea of wanderlust, but instead of exploring new places, it’s about exploring herself,” designer Sarah Staudinger said of her spring collection, which originated with the aura print’s palette and meanings. Her lineup started with all-white looks and finished with a multicolored, aura-printed, fully sequined gown to represent the “journey of self-discovery.”

Staudinger played off juxtapositions with technical fabrications in feminine silhouettes while utilizing cargo and utility details to further push the collection’s balance of “polish and adventure, work and play, ease and structure.”

Pants (and everyday basics) were also noted as a big push of the season. 

The look: Pragmatic dressing with personality.

Quote of note: “Because of COVID-19, which I hate to say, there was such a moment of people moving away from any form of pants into full-on party dresses. We felt that internally as well, but I think there’s a huge opportunity for us in pants — something you can dress up or down….And denim — we’ve had fashion denim here and there, but we needed chic, everyday bottoms because we have a point of view on them too.”

Key pieces: Tailored trousers with un-boned corset seaming; soft tailoring; clean oversize button-downs; an ivory crepe cowl-neck column dress with jewelry-like brass shell closure; a multiyarn stripe knit tank dress; shell block-printed, fluid linen and chiffon separates; “cellophane” technical nylon dresses with cargo and utility details, a trenchcoat and cargo pant.

In accessories: new soft patent leather bags (the small curved Venice, a honey-toned Phoebe, the mid-size Elizabeth shoulder bag); grounded sandals.

Staud RTW Spring 2023
Staud RTW Spring 2023
Staud RTW Spring 2023
The takeaway: Ahead of opening her first brick-and-mortar stores, categorical expansion was a smart move for spring.

Staud RTW Spring 2023

