×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Khaite’s Catherine Holstein Named CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year

Fashion

Honoring the Legacy of Virgil Abloh

Eye

Cher, Lenny Kravitz and More Attend the CFDA Awards 2022

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

Tommy Hilfiger continued to tap into his signature prep a la Andy Warhol to debut a transitional spring collection with fresh hues and modern proportions.

By
Emily Mercer, Jean E. Palmieri
Plus Icon
View Gallery 24 Photos
View Gallery 24 Photos
Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Following his see now, buy now fall runway show in New York, Tommy Hilfiger continued to tap into his signature prep a la Andy Warhol to debut a transitional spring collection with fresh hues and modern proportions.

“A new prep, inspired by Andy Warhol and his days in Montauk,” Hilfiger said during a showroom appointment. “It’s really a mix of beachy coastal classics, and always preppy — but new prep.”

In women’s, the idea came across strongly with a mix of nautical stapes (and Warhol-esque prints), monogrammed utility styles (especially strong in sustainable denim, like a monogram boxy shirt with slouchy jeans or high-waisted skirt with cropped Breton stripe and logo’d crewneck) and prepster, archival references (including a leather varsity jacket, casual suiting, loafers with monogram hardware, seersucker striped shirting, and an array of sportif knits). Like fall, Hilfiger smartly played with proportions in silhouettes, seen best through a shrunken striped rib cardigan with high-waisted lime green trousers or an oversize cable cricket sweater.

“It’s real Tommy prep, but oversize. I think the silhouettes and proportions are really cool because we haven’t seen this way oversize in a long time. We started it in September and carried through with it,” Hilfiger explained.

The aesthetic was similar for the guys. “For the men,” he said, “it’s high, it’s wide, it’s shorter and it’s oversize.”

That was evident in both the tailored clothing and the sportswear with everything from the brand’s signature rugby sweaters to a nautical striped double-breasted suit in a slouchy silhouette serving to effectively walk the line between nostalgia and modernity.

The designer said the collection is tight, but “bigger than a capsule” and is intended to connect the spring and pre-fall seasons.

Beauty Gallery 47 Photos
Winnie Harlow Backstage at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022
Backstage at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022
Ashley Graham Backstage at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad