×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

WWD x FN x Beauty Inc 50 Women in Power

Eye

All the Looks From the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

Fashion

London Fashion Week Shakes Up Calendar Ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral on Sept. 19

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

The designer's retro-futuristic collection was romantic minimalism to a tee.

View Gallery 31 Photos
View Gallery 31 Photos
Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023 George Chinsee/WWD

Tory Burch and her chief executive officer and husband Pierre Yves Roussel haven’t booked their flights on Space X just yet, but the designer was thinking a lot about weightlessness when designing her retro-futuristic spring collection.

“I really wanted a palette cleanser,” she said of the icy- and spicy-hued translucent layers, convertible pieces, and sleek modernist accessories, including mules with toe rings and inverted gravity heels, a new silver T logo pump, and cosmic hoop ear cuffs.

“It was a light reference,” she said of how the cosmos influenced the show, held at sunset on Pier 76 under a planetary-looking mobile.

Sport, stretch and polished sexiness were the season’s watch words, as Burch continued her deep exploration of minimalist ease with techno satin, whisper-thin knits, sculpted tunics and metallic leather extras, all of which nodded to the ‘90s. That was when Burch first arrived in New York and fell in love with fashion in the days of Calvin Klein, Vera Wang and early Prada, stars were plucking their eyebrows and wearing slipdresses, and Gwyneth was dating Brad.

It was also before Burch created a billion-dollar preppy boho brand, which she’s been steering into a more sleek and sophisticated direction in recent seasons.

The younger generation obsessed with all things vintage, and the older generation looking for a special piece, will find a lot to like in the range of sporty utility pieces and romantic layers, as well as easy two-tone sateen tailored jackets, four-way stretch skirts and breezy techno satin coats.

For a more ladylike take on the naked summer trend, Burch showed lace bralettes under those whisper-thin knits, and rather than risking a flashing incident, layered jersey miniskirts and bandeaus over leggings.

Celebrity Gallery 5 Photos
Sydney Sweeney
Lana Condor
Chloe Fineman and Lana Condor
View Gallery

She also revisited her signature tunic, the one made famous by Prince at Coachella, as a chic sleeveless sculpted hourglass top, all the better to see an upper arm snake bracelet.

In solid wool or dusted with sequins, the nouveau tunics were worn over a selection of beautiful long skirts. This collection had a wealth of statement skirts, in fact, in shimmering silver lamé, engineered star lace, or handcrafted mirror embroidery. Dresses were also ethereal-looking, including a long, lemon yellow silk dress with mirror embroidery and organza overlay that barely grazed the body. It had starlet written all over it.

As Burch said, “I want things that are beautiful in their own right but not so over-the-top as to be difficult.”

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad