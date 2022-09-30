×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Ib Kamara on His Mission to ‘Dream Bigger’ at Off-White

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Haider Ackermann to Design Next Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Business

Versace Introduces New Store Concept, Expands Retail Network

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

The couturier offered an easy and party-ready summer wardrobe, pushing further the ‘80s edge of his July couture.

View Gallery 14 Photos
View Gallery 14 Photos
Alexandre Vauthier, spring 2023 Courtesy of Alexandre Vauthier

From the way Alexandre Vauthier becomes animated when explaining how his couture collection translates technically into the brand’s subsequent ready-to-wear read, it’s clear that the couturier really gets a kick out of the process.

Hearing him explain how a Lesage-encrusted acid-washed Canadian tuxedo was revisited with appliqué sequins or how a couture crocodile effect was expanded into a textured encrusted set that went from fluid dresses to stretch leggings is certainly a joy for the textile enthusiast.

But what’s even better is that none of this turns his work fussy. Underpinning the season is the idea of an easy and party-ready summer, pushing further the ‘80s edge of his July couture toward “Flashdance” territory with a palette of bright colors, metallics, slouchy high boots and big-shoulders-cinched-waist silhouettes that was given the face of British model Iris Law in the season’s imagery.

Cue various twists and lengths for the power suit and slinky dresses of all persuasions, from liquid-looking ones to no-brainer T-shirt dresses. An opulent trench was developed into a whole range of beige separates that spelled timeless appeal, while a series of rhinestone-encrusted pieces would add pizzazz to any wardrobe.

Although all the Vauthier woman wants is “everything, and to live with [these clothes] all day long,” this isn’t about selling entire silhouettes, but offering options fit to be distilled as necessary. He said that he’d modeled his thinking after today’s younger consumers, who like to drop a style statement into, say, a thrifted wardrobe — like he did when he was younger.  

A new bucket bag, in sizes ranging from micro to “everything and the kitchen sink” capacity, also participated in that idea of easy-breezy girls on the go.

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad