×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily:October 3, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Balenciaga RTW Summer 2023

Fashion

Stella McCartney RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Bella Hadid and Coperni’s Viral Moment Generates $26.3 Million in MIV

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

Yoon Ahn had practicality — as well as partying — in mind.

Life is a party for Ambush’s Yoon Ahn. Inspired by club culture — particularly the rave scene in Tokyo in the ’90s — she created a series of personas, like youngsters donning a form of costume for a night of hedonism.

Beyond the riotous frenzy of color, fabric choices and embellishment — with Day-Glo colors, psychedelic prints and riotous combinations of feathers, glitter and synthetic fur (pink bunny ear balaclava, anyone?) — dictated by the theme, there was a clear aesthetic to the silhouettes and an overriding practicality to the design approach. The theme was incidentally right on trend at one end of the spectrum in the Paris collections this season.

Shapes were either super-slinky — barely there cropped tops and skirts and cute patchwork knits — or very oversize, with key silhouettes reprised in a variety of ways.

Superwide raver pants in stone-washed denim were given a multitude of practical pockets. Cropped jeans were overlaid with a cargo skirt, or their top part spliced with a superlong, split-front skirt in technical fabric or allover sequins. Bomber jackets were given integrated backpacks, a tailored jacket stitched onto a utility vest so it could be slung off to hang down the back when the temperature rises.

These were accessorized with heavy raver boots, metallic platform sandals and signature heart-shaped bags (as a backpack or padlock-like number to attach to the belt, they were super-practical, too) and chunky jewelry pieces, including a flash drive necklace, inspired by Y2K.

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Ambush RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad