×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: October 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Everything You Need to Know About the Technology Behind Bella Hadid’s Spray-on Dress

Fashion

Comme des Garçons Women’s RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Hermès RTW Spring 2023

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

This season, Kronthaler focused on blurring the lines of gender, history and class with an '80s retro touch.

View Gallery 57 Photos
View Gallery 57 Photos
Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023 Dominique MAITRE

There is always a political message that comes with a Vivienne Westwood show, and this time it was all about the fight for a fair distribution of wealth and the rising cost of living in the U.K.

The designer herself did not travel to Paris because she wanted to stay in London to support a national day of strikes on the day of the show organized by the campaign “Enough Is Enough.”

The collection itself, the 14th one designed by her second husband Andreas Kronthaler, focused more on blurring the lines of gender, history and class with an ’80s retro touch.

That said, the look Bella Hadid wore to close the show, a power shoulder white jacket with sleeves rolled up showing matching fighting gloves, seemed to be something a TikTok generation human rights fighter would wear to a protest.

Overall, the collection playfully juxtaposed East London club kids energy with British historical garment references. There were beautiful evening numbers, especially the black and white one donned by Irina Shayk, as well as corset-inspired tops, suits that resembled plate armours, groupie T-shirts, tartan bombers, glittery knickers and knits, and a magnificent wedding gown with a giant cape worn by a male model. It reminded one of the cape Charles III might wear during his coronation.

Kronthaler is steadily pushing the brand toward a younger generation who might know little about its glorious punk origins. He not only is doing so by having stars like Doja Cat, Halsey and Evan Mock sit front row looking at mega models turning looks on the runway, but also by building a desirable wardrobe that stays true to him, and the world of Westwood.

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Andreas Kronthaler Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad