Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Ib Kamara on His Mission to ‘Dream Bigger’ at Off-White

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Haider Ackermann to Design Next Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Business

Versace Introduces New Store Concept, Expands Retail Network

Andrew Gn RTW Spring 2023

The designer's opulent creations cater to a wide range of customers.

Andrew Gn RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Andrew Gn

There are designers who specialize in one look – think Hervé Léger and his famous bandage dresses -and then there are those who offer a full menu of options. Andrew Gn falls in the latter category.

Lady Gaga is in the mood to flash her legs in an LBD with an oversized lace collar? He’s your man. Queen Rania of Jordan needs an embroidered silk blouse for an official visit? Gn has her covered. 

For spring 2023, the designer worked an “haute bohemian” vibe with a collection that ran the gamut from tunic and pant sets in acid-colored psychedelic prints to a short black cheongsam with oversized jeweled buttons.

There were monochrome looks in screen-popping shades of lemon, coral, lime or fuchsia pink, some with cartoonishly large puffed sleeves. Or you might opt for pleated evening gowns and crisp day blouses in colorful floral prints. From short shorts to palazzo pants, mini to maxi, his hemlines catered to all dispositions.

Gn was unapologetic about his smorgasbord approach.

“We always have many, many options,” he said. “It’s because we have a very international clientele and also we dress all ages. We have different body shapes, different customers, different skin tones, different nationalities, from Asia to Africa to North America to the Middle East and Europe.”

They come for his signature opulent look: think dresses with crystal-embellished collars, like the one Kris Jenner wore in her recent cooking video for Vogue; jeweled buttons and belts; pleats and fringes, and exclusive prints. “We design everything: the lace, the embroideries, the jewelry,” he reeled off.

As a result, the label, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, enjoys healthy business with retailers including Bergdorf Goodman, Matchesfashion and Net-a-porter. It turns out that giving women what they want is always in fashion.

Andrew Gn RTW Spring 2023
Andrew Gn RTW Spring 2023
Andrew Gn RTW Spring 2023
