×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Why Paris Is Excited About the Return of Japanese Designers, Especially Comme des Garçons

Fashion

Paris Fashion Week Returns at Full Throttle

Fashion

Victoria Beckham on the Return of the Short Skirt, Showing in Paris, and Family Values

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

With geometric precision, Kunihiko Morinaga delivered a patchwork of contrasts.

View Gallery 35 Photos
View Gallery 35 Photos
Anrealage RTW Sring 2023 Dominique Maitre / WWD

If ever proof were needed for the adage “opposites attract,” Kunihiko Morinaga provided it in his return to the Paris runway. An exploration of contrasts through extreme patchworking, there was nothing homespun about his structured silhouettes with their mathematical precision.

In a specially created in-house atelier, five craftspeople sewed together thousands of tiny scraps of 200 different fabrics from collections past into geometric patterns.

From monochrome black to jagged pseudo-miscellanies of shades, from fluid shirts to puff-sleeved dresses and structured pencil skirts, corset belts or a hoodie-cum-harness, each piece in the collection was thus crafted. The most elaborate look, a full-skirted dress with double-layered, wide sleeves, featured as many as 4,000 such fragments.

Key looks were paraded first one way, then inside out, the hems of each scrap creating texture in its second iteration. Both versions were to be displayed side-by-side in his online video, the designer explained.

Morinaga’s trompe-l’oeil game was not limited to the visual realm; each guest was equipped with a headset from sponsor NTT Sonority, which also created open-ear headsets for the runway, to be launched next year. Immersing the wearer in the experience, part of his hybrid soundtrack filtered through the earpiece, part over the sound system.

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Anrealage RTW Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad