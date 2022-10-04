×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 4, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Ye Resets Yeezy, Takes on Bernard Arnault and Fashion

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Miuccia Prada Teams With Artist Shuang Li for Miu Miu Show

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Off-White Announces Partnership With Italian Soccer Team AC Milan

A.W.A.K.E. Mode Spring 2023

Doja Cat, covered in gold paint, matched Natalia Alaverdian’s Scandinavian fairy tale meets Dune spring vibe.

View Gallery 57 Photos
View Gallery 57 Photos
A.W.A.K.E. Mode RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Natalia Alaverdian showcased her spring collection in Paris’ American Cathedral, its Gothic revival architecture contrasting with the geometric motifs and neutral palette of her work.

“I normally start sketching [what] comes to mind and there are likely experimental things — textures, ideas, shapes that I just try,” the designer said.

Cue a lineup filled with her takes on the season’s spiraling dress, deconstructed tailoring, cutouts in unexpected places and new versions of her signature one-shoulder shirt that ended up being “a bit of a Scandinavian fairy tale” blended with David Lynch’s “Dune,” she added. Front-row guest Doja Cat, her face and hands covered in gold paint, certainly had the otherworldly look down.

Though skewing toward the minimal, the lineup wasn’t without humor, as evidenced by a T-shirt with hotel slippers attached to the front like lopsided pockets, a design inspired by Alaverdian dropping those items while packing.

There was plenty to look at and appreciate from a retail perspective, especially with roomy shorts, well-cut trousers, sweater dresses and tweaked trenches that looked and felt desirable.

But distracting experiments — loose-knit panels that opened from crotch to knee, for one — and a lack of narrative coherence made the ensemble feel more work in progress than final cut.

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

Hot Summer Bags

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

.W..K.E. Mode Spring 2023

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad