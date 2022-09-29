×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

CEO Jonathan Akeroyd Sets a New Tone at Burberry, Tapping Daniel Lee

Business

Hermès Banks on Luxury Retailing With New Madison Avenue Flagship

Fashion

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2023

Balmain RTW Spring 2023

A surprise appearance by Cher capped off a fashion spectacle with an eco bent.

View Gallery 113 Photos
View Gallery 113 Photos
Backstage at Balmain RTW Spring 2023 Delphine Achard/WWD

After more than a decade at Balmain, Olivier Rousteing has leaned into many causes, making diversity and inclusivity key values of the French house. Now he’s out to make sustainability another pillar, and mobilize his “Balmain army” behind the urgent issue of climate change.

At Wednesday night’s Balmain Festival 03, a fashion and music-palooza that just keeps getting bigger and bigger, Rousteing paraded ready-to-wear and couture outfits made of paper, tree bark, banana leaf, raffia, wood and a host of recycled fabrics – and some bearing flame prints, a dire warning about our overheated, burning planet.

Eight thousand people bought tickets for the event, surrounding the vast marble-print runway dozens deep, phones raised and filming for most of it; others seated way up in the stands of the Jean-Bouin Stadium, which usually hosts soccer and rugby matches.

There were giant screens so everyone could see, though it’s a fair bet to say that no one during Paris Fashion Week will parade shoes this visible from the nose-bleeds: bulbous sneakers and towering platform sandals made of resin but resembling chunks of stone or concrete blocks bound to the feet.

Rousteing entertained them well, with live performances by Shygirl, CKay, and The Blaze – plus a surprise appearance by Cher, who strode out in a black catsuit as Rousteing was taking his bow. Everyone went bananas.

There was a raised section of cushioned bleachers for the fashion press, buyers and VIPs, some of whom got into the spirit of the event, spreading a fleece blanket on their laps, munching on French fries or Smash burgers and washing them down with Champagne or mojitos.

But ultimately, this overly long, overly late, over-the-top spectacle was too much for some, and most of the American press had skedaddled before Cher brought the house down. (She is to front a handbag campaign for Balmain.)

Collection Gallery 113 Photos
Balmain RTW Spring 2023
Balmain RTW Spring 2023
Balmain RTW Spring 2023
View Gallery

To be sure, the collection played more to the public than to professionals, from the stiff, whorled raffia dresses that opened the show to the finale look, an evening column that resembled a cone of soft-serve vanilla.

Yet here were a several new and interesting silhouettes, many loose and languid, with a perfume of Asia or Africa. Backstage, Rousteing was wearing one of his silky versions of the haori over pajama-like pants. Did he just invent a new luxury alternative to the tracksuit?

While uneven, the men’s offering more convincing than the women’s, this collection proved that Rousteing is hardly in the wilderness without massive shoulder pads, gold buttons, showy fabrics, glitzy embroideries and the Labyrinth monogram. The rustic, humble fabrics and busy celestial prints, inspired by his favorite Renaissance painters, were treated in interesting ways, demonstrating that Rousteing isn’t afraid to experiment and push boundaries.

Backstage, the designer made it clear he is only beginning his sustainability journey, and he’s compelled to ask new questions, starting with: “How can we create clothes made with nature, without destroying nature?”

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

Hot Summer Bags

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Cher Made a Surprise Appearance at

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad