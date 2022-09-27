×
Fashion

Why Paris Is Excited About the Return of Japanese Designers, Especially Comme des Garçons

Fashion

Paris Fashion Week Returns at Full Throttle

Fashion

Victoria Beckham on the Return of the Short Skirt, Showing in Paris, and Family Values

Botter RTW Spring 2023

Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh celebrated the ocean with designs including knitwear made from algae.

Botter RTW Spring 2023 Dominique Maitre/WWD

Why were assistants filling condoms with water backstage at the Botter show? It turns out the bouncy prophylactics were worn as gloves by several models in the coed spring collection that was dedicated to the ocean, the theme that underpins the brand founded by Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh.

“We’re trying to have a lot of fun this collection, trying to see ways of how we bring water alive today,” Herrebrugh explained.

For their first outing since winning the ANDAM award in June, the duo doubled down on their signature tailoring with scuba-inspired details, like peel-off panels and detachable sleeves, while introducing knitwear made with algae, which was worked into cardigan-style tops and lean sweater dresses.

Highlights included a chic black sleeveless trench dress, suits with heart-shaped folds at the front, and denim that was laser-printed for a sun-scorched effect. The looks were paired with the label’s signature hybrid shoes, including colorful sneakers wrapped in a hovercraft-like transparent casing.

Guests arriving at the venue, a building in Paris that formerly housed a nuclear bunker, were offered flavored water in edible sachets made by sustainable packaging startup Notpla. Meanwhile, some of the models carried bags and backpacks made of solid ice, which Botter pulled out of a freezer backstage.

“Everybody’s worrying about products, but the world is in a bad state and the ice caps are melting,” he said. “We really truly believe about collaborating outside of fashion and collaborating with nature.” With recent heatwaves underscoring the rapid effects of climate change, the brand statement spoke louder than an “It” bag.

